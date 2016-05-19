Ad
euobserver
Glyphosate is the world’s widest-used weedkiller (Photo: marcovdz)

EU declines to renew glyphosate licence

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

European experts failed again to take a decision on whether to renew a licence for glyphosate, the world’s widest-used weedkiller, during a meeting on Wednesday and Thursday (18-19 May).

The EU standing committee on plants, animals, food and feed (Paff), which brings together experts of all EU member states, failed to organise a vote. There was no qualified majority for such a decision.

The current licence expires on 30 June. The Paff committee was expected to settle on the matte...

Glyphosate is the world’s widest-used weedkiller (Photo: marcovdz)

euobserver

