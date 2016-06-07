Croatia government close to implosion

Croatia's deputy prime minister Tomislav Karamarko has filed a no-confidence motion against the prime minister, pushing the coalition government a step closer to collapse.

"This government is not functional. We can pursue reforms only with new people. There is still time for new, homogenous and reshuffled government," said Karamarko, who leads the largest coalition party HDZ.

The party was collecting signatures for the motion on Tuesday (7 June), with a vote expected at the end o...