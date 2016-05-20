Ad
euobserver
German finance minister Schaeuble, IMF director Lagarde and Eurogroup president Dijsselbloem. EU and IMF at are odds over how to relieve Greece of part of its debt. (Photo: Council of the EU)

EU-IMF dispute on Greek debt complicates bailout

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Divergence between the EU and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) could make a deal to unblock up to €11 billion of aid for Greece more difficult, despite the Greek authorities doing what is required from them.

Two parallel countdowns are ongoing to allow eurozone finance ministers to agree the disbursement of a new loan on Tuesday (24 May).

The first process is the vote, planned for Sunday evening, of a set of measures by the Greek parliament to meet the demands by Greece's cre...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Greece's creditors set out debt relief roadmap
Greece and EU make progress on bailout deal
German finance minister Schaeuble, IMF director Lagarde and Eurogroup president Dijsselbloem. EU and IMF at are odds over how to relieve Greece of part of its debt. (Photo: Council of the EU)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections