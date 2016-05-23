Merkel in Turkey to salvage migrant deal

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she will not shy away from controversial issues when she meets Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan later, amid criticism the German leader has made too many concessions to save the EU-Turkey migration deal.

Ahead of a two-day trip to Istanbul to attend a UN refugee summit with 50 other representatives and heads of state, Merkel rejected accusations in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper that the EU has become too depend...