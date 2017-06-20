Bulgarian commissioner fields easy questions at MEP hearing

Bulgaria's candidate for the European Commission sailed through a hearing at the European Parliament on Tuesday (20 June) as MEPs accepted her broad statements and promises without much criticism.
Members of the European Parliament's industry and culture committees held a common meeting to see if Mariya Gabriel, an outgoing MEP herself, is fit to become the EU commissioner for digital economy and society.
The 2.5-hour hearing saw Gabriel promising to involve the EU parliament, to ...
