13.5 million men, women and children inside Syria need urgent assistance, says the United Nations (Photo: Reuters/Omar Sanadiki)

Donors pledge billions for Syria amid European shame

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Donors from around the world pledged €5.5 billion in aid for Syria, with Germany saying Europe should be ashamed for not doing more given the efforts in Lebanon, Jordan, and Turkey.

"Looking at the willingness of Europe to take in refugees, I think that we can only thank those countries and we should be ashamed," Germany's foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel told reporters on Wednesday (5 April).

Lebanon has a population of four million but hosts over 1 million displaced Syrians on to...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

