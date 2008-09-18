Ad
euobserver
Many Europeans depend on food aid to meet their nutritional requirements (Photo: EUobserver)

EU to increase food aid for the poor

EU Political
by Valentina Pop,

In the wake of the recent sharp increases in food prices, the EU has announced it is to beef up its aid scheme for the poor by 70 percent, to roughly €500 million.

"The recent hike in food prices has hit every one of us, in particular the most underprivileged members of our society," agriculture commissioner Marian Fischer Boel told a news conference on Wednesday (17 September). "

"We cannot resolve all food poverty in the EU, but we can make a significant contribution," she added...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Many Europeans depend on food aid to meet their nutritional requirements (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections