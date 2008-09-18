EU to increase food aid for the poor

In the wake of the recent sharp increases in food prices, the EU has announced it is to beef up its aid scheme for the poor by 70 percent, to roughly €500 million.

"The recent hike in food prices has hit every one of us, in particular the most underprivileged members of our society," agriculture commissioner Marian Fischer Boel told a news conference on Wednesday (17 September). "

"We cannot resolve all food poverty in the EU, but we can make a significant contribution," she added...