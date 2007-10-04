Brussels approves music merger again

The EU's competition authority has for the second time approved a merger between Sony and Bertelsmann's music divisions named Sony BMG Music Entertainment – making it the world's second biggest music company.
The European Commission decision made on Wednesday (3 October) comes after more than a year of legal uncertainty after the EU's second highest court - the European Court of First Instance – last year overturned a previous commission original 2004 decision to clear the deal.
T...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here