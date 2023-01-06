Ad
EU data protection supervisor Wojciech Wiewiórowski: 'We are forgetting for which reasons we were collecting the data' (Photo: European Council)

Expansion of data-collection is eroding EU values and rights

Digital EU: the Good, the Bad — and the Ugly
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Wojciech Wiewiórowski is a 51-year old Polish national whose job as the EU's data protection supervisor (EDPS) is to ensure that European institutions and bodies respect peoples' right to privacy and data-protection. Yet those rights are regularly denied to thousands of people seeking asylum in the EU, he warns.

Wiewiórowski, who heads the independent, Brussels-based, EDPS, says the EU has "two extreme approaches," when it comes to the collection of and processing of people's data cros...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

