Copyright deal clears way for European Digital Library

An EU expert group on digital libraries has agreed to a basic model for handling copyrights for digitalised cultural publications in libraries.
The break-through deal is part of the European Digital Library initiative, launched in June 2005, to preserve European cultural and scientific heritage and make it available online in closed networks.
The clearing of the copyright issue has been the major obstacle in the negotiations between rights-holders and the cultural institutions.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
