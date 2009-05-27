EU states concerned over Google library plans

EU competitiveness ministers meeting in Brussels on Thursday are expected to ask the European Commission to take a closer look at Google's plans to create a digital library amid fears that European intellectual property rights are being breached
The issue will be raised by Germany, which also alerted the culture ministers to the potential problem when they met earlier this month.
"Germany wants to raise awareness of Google's plans to digitalise books," said a German diplomat, with...
