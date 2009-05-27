Ad
The British Library reading room: Is Google a threat? (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU states concerned over Google library plans

Digital
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU competitiveness ministers meeting in Brussels on Thursday are expected to ask the European Commission to take a closer look at Google's plans to create a digital library amid fears that European intellectual property rights are being breached

The issue will be raised by Germany, which also alerted the culture ministers to the potential problem when they met earlier this month.

"Germany wants to raise awareness of Google's plans to digitalise books," said a German diplomat, with...

Digital
Digital
