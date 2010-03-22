Ad
euobserver

EU to move against Iran satellite, internet censorship

Digital
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Union is on Monday (22 March) set to announce it intends to take action to "put an end" to satellite jamming and internet censorship in Iran.

Foreign ministers from EU member states meeting in Brussels will issue a declaration that notes with "grave concern" the measures taken by Iranian authorities in recent months to prevent its citizens from accessing certain content via TV, satellite, mobile phone and the internet.

"Deliberate interference by jamming of satellite ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital

Tags

Digital
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections