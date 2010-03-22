EU to move against Iran satellite, internet censorship

The European Union is on Monday (22 March) set to announce it intends to take action to "put an end" to satellite jamming and internet censorship in Iran.
Foreign ministers from EU member states meeting in Brussels will issue a declaration that notes with "grave concern" the measures taken by Iranian authorities in recent months to prevent its citizens from accessing certain content via TV, satellite, mobile phone and the internet.
"Deliberate interference by jamming of satellite ...
