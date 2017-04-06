New anti-trust complaint looms over Microsoft

Several security software producers have complained to the European Commission about Microsoft, with one of them drafting an official anti-trust request.
A high-level EU official from the commission's directorate-general for competition (DG COMP) told Investigate Europe that at least three security software companies “met several times” with the EU executive over the US firm's alleged abuse of market position as a supplier.
The companies were “very angry”, the official said, addin...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
