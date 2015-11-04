Finland brands itself with sauna and headbanger emojis

Finland is trying to improve its brand among teenagers by publishing a set of emojis – pictograms or images often used in online chats, e-mails, text and social media messages.

The Finnish ministry of foreign affairs announced the set of “country-themed emojis” on Wednesday (4 November) in a press release, saying it “is the first country in the world” to do so.

European countries generally do well in nation branding. In the most recent country brand index of FutureBrand, 13 of the...