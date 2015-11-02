Kiev's call for EU mission falling on deaf ears

Kiev has, again, urged the EU to send peacekeepers to east Ukraine. But there is little appetite in Brussels for the move, diplomats say.
President Petro Poroshenko made the appeal in a letter to EU Council chief Donald Tusk dated 12 October and seen by EUobserver.
He described the current lull in heavy fighting as “very fragile”.
“Russian regular troops and mercenaries as well as heavy weapons and military equipment keep flooding the region … Thousands of Russia-armed mil...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
