Facebook risks fresh trial in Austrian court

The legal battle against Facebook in Europe could reach a new stage on Thursday (9 April), when an Austrian court hears a civil suit filed against the American firm by Austrian citizen Max Schrems.

Schrems, a 27-year old privacy campaigner, is accusing Facebook of compiling its users’ personal data in violation of Austrian and EU legislation.

Following revelations by the American whistleblower Edward Snowden, Schrems also alleges that Facebook co-operated with the US National Secu...