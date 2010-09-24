The future of cultural policy – a future for the EU?

Representatives from the cultural sector, whether working for NGOs, public institutions or creative and cultural industries are commonly interested in the potential of culture to contribute to cross cultural understanding, to a new economic dynamic and to socially responsible societies which value imagination and creativity.
These objectives reflect pressing contemporary issues including the impact of globalisation, technological development, migration, ethnic prejudices and environment...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.