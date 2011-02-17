US keen for EU to adopt controversial anti-counterfeiting treaty

The US does not support automatic internet cut-offs on the French model, but wants to pursue legally those users who download pirate copies of movies and music. The provision is embedded in a controversial anti-counterfeiting treaty (Acta) pending approval of the European Parliament.

"It's a very serious problem, not only for US companies, but also for European ones to protect their intellectual property rights," US ambassador to the EU William Kennard told journalists on Wednesday (16 ...