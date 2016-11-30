Ad
euobserver
British MEP Moody says EU strategy should focus more 'on us looking out, beyond ourselves, out into space'. (Photo: European Space Agency)

EU's new strategy shuns space exploration

Digital
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission told member states on Tuesday (29 November) that the EU will only get involved in space exploration if there are clear benefits to EU citizens and businesses.

“We want to maximise the benefits of space for society and for the EU economy,” said industry commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska at a meeting of industry ministers in Brussels, presenting a strategy paper about space. \n \n"We underlined it everywhere and to everybody. This is the most important point for us....

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalGreen Economy

Related articles

Moon village is still best idea, says EU space boss
Copernicus: Looking at Europe's problems from space
Brexit could affect UK space industry
EU to reveal space strategy, but leave exploring to the ESA
British MEP Moody says EU strategy should focus more 'on us looking out, beyond ourselves, out into space'. (Photo: European Space Agency)

Tags

DigitalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections