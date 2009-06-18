Ad
Dutch MPs want parents to be held responsible for their children's downloading (Photo: Lee Jordan)

Netherlands looking to French-style crack-down on internet piracy

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

In the wake of France's imposition of its controversial three-strikes legislation aiming to crush internet piracy, the Dutch parliament has called on the government to also deal harshly with offenders.

A cross-party commission investigating the subject of downloading copyright content without permission found that such behaviour is rampant amongst young people.

The commission, bringing together MPs from the ruling Christian Democrats, their Labour Party coalition partners, the co...

