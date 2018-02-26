Ad
euobserver
Estonia managed to keep the impact of WannaCry to almost zero by a large-scale targeted campaign in cooperation with the private sector (Photo: Blogtrepreneur)

On cybersecurity, Europe must act now

Digital
EU Political
Opinion
by Mart Laar, Tallinn,

A spectre is haunting the world – the cyber spectre.

This menace can reveal itself under different faces, taking the form of criminality, terrorism or state-sponsored activity – often using several faces together and masking its true intentions.

Over 200,000 victims in more than 150 countries across the globe were hit last year by Wannacry, probably the most significant cyber attack to date.

Among them...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Related articles

Lessons for EU to protect against next cyber attack
EU to beef up cybersecurity agency
EU cyber chief says expectations exceed resources
Estonia managed to keep the impact of WannaCry to almost zero by a large-scale targeted campaign in cooperation with the private sector (Photo: Blogtrepreneur)

Tags

DigitalEU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections