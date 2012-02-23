Ad
Five EU countries make the world top ten on cloud computing according to software giant (Photo: Jonathas Rodrigues)

Germany leads EU countries on cloud computing

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Five EU countries rank among the world’s top ten for policies that promote cloud computing, according to a study published on Wednesday (22 February) by the Business Software Alliance (BSA), an ICT body representing Microsoft and other international software giants.

In third place, Germany was the highest rated country according to the BSA scorecard, which ranked 24 of the largest countries according to seven indicators, including data privacy, cybersecurity, cybercrime, intellectual p...

