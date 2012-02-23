Germany leads EU countries on cloud computing

Five EU countries rank among the world’s top ten for policies that promote cloud computing, according to a study published on Wednesday (22 February) by the Business Software Alliance (BSA), an ICT body representing Microsoft and other international software giants.
In third place, Germany was the highest rated country according to the BSA scorecard, which ranked 24 of the largest countries according to seven indicators, including data privacy, cybersecurity, cybercrime, intellectual p...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
