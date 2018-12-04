Tuesday

4th Dec 2018

  1. News
  2. Economic Affairs

New EU digital tax to let most US giants off the hook

  • US online retailers such as Apple and Amazon would be excluded from Franco-German plan (Photo: Rami Al-zayat)

By

US tech giants AirBnB, Amazon, Apple, and Swedish company Spotify look set to get off the hook on new EU taxes, but Facebook and Google are still in the crosshairs.

That was the net result of EU talks so far on a new "digital tax" designed to stop global firms from paying next to nothing in Europe via accountancy tricks, even though they generate billions of euros in profits there.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • Google and Facebook not playing fair on online adds, US firm told Margrethe Vestager (Photo: European Commission)

France had pushed for a new three percent tax on all online sales and services in the EU by companies with a global turnover of €750m or more, and online sales of €50m or more in Europe.

Its plan, put on paper by the Austrian EU presidency, needed unanimity to go ahead.

But it was scuppered last week when Ireland, home to Apple's HQ in Europe, and Luxembourg, which has also cut sweetheart tax deals with multinationals, opposed it.

Denmark, Finland, and Sweden also said no, while Germany sat on the fence, amid concern that US leader Donald Trump would retaliate if the EU went ahead and that the new measures might harm growth in the digital economy.

But France and Germany circulated a new proposal as EU finance ministers met in Brussels on Tuesday (4 December).

Their watered-down idea was to impose a three percent tax on revenues from online ad sales only, catching far fewer companies in what their proposal, which was seen by the Financial Times, a British newspaper, called its "minimum common scope".

The Franco-German text urged adoption "without delay and in any case before March 2019", so that the tax could snap into place in 2021 if the OECD, a Paris-based club of wealthy nations, did not table its own rules on the matter by then.

"What matters for France is that there is a legally-binding instrument that can be adopted as soon as possible," French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, said on Monday.

Paris and Berlin were "working hard" to "pave the way for a consensus on the digital services tax", he added, amid violent protests in France against financial inequality and globalisation.

The original French proposal was expected to rake in €5bn a year in extra income for EU capitals.

The watered-down Franco-German one did not mention a figure.

But the likes of Apple and Amazon are unlikely to get away with paying nothing extra, amid plans in the UK and other EU states, including Italy and Spain, to impose new national-level taxes.

The UK digital services tax is to claw back €450m a year, British finance minister Philip Hammond has said.

Anti-trust threat

Taxation aside, Facebook and Google, the two biggest online advertising giants, might also face new EU anti-trust action.

The threat comes after Brave Software, a small US firm which makes an ad-blocking browser, filed a complaint with EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

The online ad market was "opaque" and prone to being "distorted by severe concentration issues, and perhaps by anti-competitive behaviour", the firm said in a letter, seen by the Bloomberg news agency, calling for an EU inquiry.

Tech giants also "create barriers to entry for existing and potential competitors and create a serious competition issue" by gaining an unfair advantage from the user data that they own, Brave Software added.

Vestager has already hit Google's 'Alphabet' ad service with €6.7bn of fines in a previous probe and is close to another decision on its 'AdSense' service.

She has also gone after firms such as Amazon, Apple, and McDonalds in Ireland and Luxembourg on grounds that their tax deals constituted illegal state aid.

EU banks cheat taxes too

The EU finance ministers will, also on Tuesday, urge Italy not to break EU fiscal rules by overspending on welfare.

They plan to adopt new anti-money laundering measures after Denmark and Germany's top lenders, Danske Bank and Deutsche Bank, got involved in a €200bn dirty money scandal.

But EU banks are also guilty of helping wealthy clients to dodge taxes, according to a recent investigation into so-called "cum-ex" trades, which enabled customers to claim back €55bn in false refunds between 2001 and 2016.

The affair, which dwarfs France's original €5bn digital tax, involved Germany's Commerzbank, Hypovereinsbank, Landesbanken, and Warburg Bank, British lender Barclays, and French bank BNP Paribas, among others.

It is currently the focus of a European Parliament probe, but has yet to make the agenda in the EU Council, where member states meet.

Site Section

  1. Economic Affairs

Related stories

  1. The EU's tax haven blacklist - impressive or impotent?
  2. Top EU banks guilty of multi-billion tax fraud
  3. EU 'tax lady' hits Google with record fine
  4. Nordic states urge U-turn on EU digital tax plans

Opinion

The EU's tax haven blacklist - impressive or impotent?

One year ago, the European Union published its first ever blacklist of tax havens. It is crucial that EU governments help end the era of tax havens to ensure the billions currently hidden from public coffers.

EU 'tax lady' hits Google with record fine

Margrethe Vestager has fined the US tech giant with €4.34bn for abusing its market dominance in mobile operating systems - but assured US president Donald Trump that it is not because she does not like America.

Opinion

Nordic states urge U-turn on EU digital tax plans

Finance ministers of the EU's three Nordic countries have urged partners to shelve plans to tax large corporations for their digital turnover. The digital economy should be taxed where value is created, they say.

News in Brief

  1. Lisbon Treaty MEP blasts EU court's Article 50 opinion
  2. Report: Macron to back down on fuel tax after protests
  3. EU commission broke own rules on appointing Selmayr
  4. UK can unilaterally revoke Brexit 'Article 50': EU court opinion
  5. Spanish far-right considered for power in Andalusia
  6. 467 wanted neo-Nazis at large in Germany
  7. German car makers in the White House for rare talks
  8. UK bound 'indefinitely' by Irish backstop after Brexit, MPs told

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs
  12. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers

Latest News

  1. EU is 'plain wrong' on Trump, says Pompeo
  2. EU's sudden turmoil over UN migration pact
  3. A touch of football at this year's G20 summit
  4. EU finance ministers agree eurozone reforms, fall short of French ambitions
  5. British MPs could 'unilaterally' halt Brexit
  6. New EU digital tax to let most US giants off the hook
  7. Soros' university forced out of Budapest, despite EU pledges
  8. EU pressed to shore up funds for South Sudan

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  3. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  4. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  6. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  8. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  12. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us