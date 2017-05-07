Exit polls: Macron wins French presidency

Emmanuel Macron became France's president on Sunday (7 May) after easily beating far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, with 65.5 percent of the vote against 34.5 percent, in the second round of the presidential election, according to first exit polls.

The score obtained by the 39-year old centrist and pro-EU politician reflected the so-called republican front, in which people from the left and right voted to prevent Le Pen's National Front (FN) party

The 25-percent abstention rate, the highest since 1969, indicated that many voters were reluctant to endorse Macron, a banker-turned-economy-minister under outgoing Socialist president Francois Hollande.

By contrast, Jacques Chirac was elected against Le Pen's father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, with 82.21 percent in 2002, amid 20.29 percent abstention.

Macron launched his own political movement En Marche! (Marching Forward) only a year ago and still has no structured political party.

He ran on a social-liberal platform, with an emphasis on reforms to boost growth and reduce unemployment.

Macron finished first in the first round on 23 April, ahead of Le Pen, and eliminating the candidates of the two main traditional parties - Francois Fillon from the centre-right Republicans and Benoit Hamon from the Socialist Party.

He said at the time that he had "changed the face of French politics" and that he wanted to "break completely with a system that has been unable to address our country's problem for more than 30 years".

After the first round, all parties called on their voters to back him, or at least not to vote for Le Pen. That made the run-off turnout a crucial stake for the second round

Many on the right called Macron "baby Hollande" and said they would not vote for a candidate they thought was too left-wing. Some on the left, mainly those who voted for radical-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, thought that Macron was too liberal on the economy and launched a "neither Macron nor Le Pen" movement.

According to one of the last polls published before Sunday's vote, =more than half of Fillon voters said they would vote for Macron, as well almost half of Melenchon voters.

Macron kept a 20 percentage-point lead over Le Pen since the first round - around 60 percent to 40 percent.

The latest polls indicated that his lead had increased after a tense TV debate on Wednesday between Macron and Le Pen, after which many said that Le Pen failed to explain her policies and was too aggressive towards her opponent.

During the last days of the campaign, Macron was also targeted by fake news and leaks relayed by pro-Trump and pro-Russian activists and by automatic accounts on Twitter. The whistleblower website Wikileaks also joined in.

According to experts, an analysis of how documents were hacked from Macron's campaign and later leaked bore Russian fingerprints, with Russian names visible in code lines.

The apparently Russian-led effort to influence the vote, the same way Russia hacked the US presidential vote last year, did not succeed, however.

For Macron, who will be inaugurated in mid-May, the honeymoon could be short, as legislative elections loom next month.

The debate over whether to vote for him against Le Pen and the low turnout on Sunday indicated that voters from traditional parties could still make Macron's life difficult, despite his easy victory against the far-right.