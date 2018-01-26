Friday

26th Jan 2018

  1. News
  2. Elections

Knife-edge Czech poll could put 'Kremlin troll' back as president

  • Zeman (l) with Russian leader Vladimir Putin (Photo: kremlin.ru)

By

Prague Castle's "pro-Kremlin troll", Czech president Milos Zeman, can do little harm to the EU even if he stays in place at this weekend's election, experts say.

Zeman, the incumbent president, is fighting for a second term in a run-off election against academic Jiri Drahos.

Thank you for reading EUobserver!

Subscribe now for a 30 day free trial.

  1. €150 per year
  2. or €15 per month
  3. Cancel anytime

EUobserver is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that publishes daily news reports, analysis, and investigations from Brussels and the EU member states. We are an indispensable news source for anyone who wants to know what is going on in the EU.

We are mainly funded by advertising and subscription revenues. As advertising revenues are falling fast, we depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism.

For group, corporate or student subscriptions, please contact us. See also our full Terms of Use.

If you already have an account click here to login.

  • Drahos would put human rights back into Czech foreign policy (Photo: NoJin)

The latest poll put them neck-and-neck, with Zeman on 45.5 percent and Drahos on 45 percent - with the 10 percent who were still undecided likely to settle the outcome on Saturday (27 January).

The two candidates could hardly be more different.

Zeman, a 73-year old former communist, is known for his hard drinking and for his pro-Russian and anti-Islamic rants.

Drahos, 68, is a mild-mannered scientist with liberal, pro-EU views who evokes memories of the late Vaclav Havel, the Czech Republic's post-Cold War leader and philosopher.

When they spoke in a TV debate on Thursday, Zeman mocked Drahos for lack of political experience, while Drahos called Zeman a "symbol of division".

But that was gentle compared to some of the fake news circulated in Czech media on behalf of both candidates in recent days.

Pro-Zeman activists accused Drahos of being a paedophile and a communist agent. Pro-Drahos ones claimed Zeman was dying of cancer.

The two men have also traded accusations on Russia.

Zeman said it was "an insult to Czech citizens, to accuse them of being manipulated by foreign intelligence".

Drahos said that after Russian meddling in votes in France, Germany, Spain, the UK, and US "it's logical that Russian secret services … are very much involved in the [Czech] campaign".

This Czech presidential vote comes after a billionaire populist tycoon, Andrei Babis, won the Czech parliamentary election last year.

It also comes amid a wider clash between the political establishment in Europe and the anti-EU far right and left.

Zeman effect

But for Jakub Janda, an expert with the European Values think tank in Prague, even if Zeman beats Drahos, little will change.

"Zeman would keep bashing EU sanctions against Russia, would be harshly critical of the EU on migration, would keep bringing in Chinese influence for which he openly lobbies," Janda said.

"The EU would see a Trump-like rhetorical figure shouting from Prague Castle," he added, referring to the US president Donald Trump.

Janda said there was little prospect of Zeman engaging directly with Babis to steer Czech policy, however.

The analyst added that the only way Zeman's call for a referendum on a Czech exit from the EU could gain traction would be "if another migration wave hit Europe".

Balazs Jarbik, an expert at the Carnegie Endowment think tank, agreed.

He said Zeman would "remain the Czech (pro-Russian) troll of the EU", but would have little opportunity to sway the pro-EU and pro-Nato Babis.

"Radicals have their limits within the EU. They can be a distraction, which helps them in the beginning as 'speakers of truth, but are usually unable to suggest policies that would bring in more support from the [political] centre," Jarbik said.

An EU diplomat added that "after five years of Zeman in office, everybody in the EU already knows that he should not be taken seriously and that his statements reflect only the Kremlin's position, but rarely the real Czech position".

Drahos focus on human rights

If Drahos were to win, he would "try to reach out to Western allies … to break the isolation created by Zeman", Janda said.

He said Drahos would be "very resistant to Russian connections" and would "reinstate the focus of Czech foreign policy on human rights", but would "continue to pursue restrictive stances on migration policy in the European debate."

Janda, whose think tank is a leading debunker of Russian propaganda, said Czech awareness-raising efforts on the problem have helped to make "most of the political and media establishment … very much resistant to this threat".

He said about one quarter of the population was still "vulnerable" to Kremlin messages.

Jarbik said the fake news in the Czech election appeared to come mostly from domestic sources.

He said Russia's absence could be explained by the fact it has a "sober" view on the limitations of Zeman's usefulness or by Russian concerns that overt support could harm Zeman's chances amid growing alarm in Europe on Kremlin meddling.

"Russian support can kill its own friends these days," he said.

Site Section

  1. Elections

Related stories

  1. Populist victory puts Czech EU policy in doubt
  2. Babis government will resign, predicts senior Czech MEP
  3. Business booming in Czech fake news industry
Berlusconi in Brussels on pre-election charm offensive

Berlusconi reassured EPP leaders about the reliability of his centre-right coalition with the eurosceptic Northern League against the rise of the populist Five Star movement, ahead of Italian political elections in March.

SPD wants EU at heart of German coalition talks

Germany's three mainstream parties have begun their discussions for a new grand coalition, more than three months after the September election which saw them all lose seats.

Berlusconi in Brussels on pre-election charm offensive

Berlusconi reassured EPP leaders about the reliability of his centre-right coalition with the eurosceptic Northern League against the rise of the populist Five Star movement, ahead of Italian political elections in March.

Visual Data

Europe's social democrats are having a hard time

All across Europe, social democratic parties are struggling to stay relevant, leading to a crisis in one of the continent's oldest political ideologies. An overview of the data behind the current situation.

News in Brief

  1. Visegrad Four oppose transnational lists for EP
  2. Eurosceptic blog demands EU corrects 'fake news' accusation
  3. Romanian president to attend Commission meeting next week
  4. Russia ready to cause 'thousands of deaths' in UK
  5. European CEOs praise Trump at Davos
  6. Knife-edge result likely in Czech presidential election
  7. British government at odds on chancellor's 'modest' Brexit
  8. Dutch intelligence exposed Russian hackers to US

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Dialogue PlatformWhat Can Christians Learn from a Global Islamic Movement?
  2. European Jewish CongressEJC President Warns Europe as Holocaust Memory Fades
  3. European Free AlllianceNo Justice From the Spanish Supreme Court Ruling
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Solutions for Sustainable Cities: New Grants Awarded for Branding Projects
  5. Mission of China to the EUTrade Between China, Belt and Road Countries up 15%
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersOresund Inspires Other EU Border Regions to Work Together to Generate Growth
  7. Mission of China to the EUTrade Between China, Belt and Road Countries up 15%
  8. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Calls on EU to Sanction Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Expel Ambassadors
  9. Dialogue PlatformRoundtable on "Political Islam, Civil Islam and The West" 31 January
  10. ILGA EuropeFreedom of Movement and Same-Sex Couples in Romania – Case Update!
  11. EU2017EEEstonia Completes First EU Presidency, Introduced New Topics to the Agenda
  12. Bio-Based IndustriesLeading the Transition Towards a Post-Petroleum Society

Latest News

  1. Rule of law and Catalonia on the agenda THIS WEEK
  2. Cyprus picks next president amid peace talks hangover
  3. Knife-edge Czech poll could put 'Kremlin troll' back as president
  4. EU risks turning blind eye to Romania's Soviet-era justice
  5. Bulgaria set to delay EU talks on refugee quotas
  6. Free trade pact would break EU-Turkey deadlock
  7. What to expect from Bulgaria's EU presidency?
  8. EU court bars tests for gay asylum seekers

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ACCAWelcomes the Start of the New Bulgarian Presidency
  2. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li and President Tusk Stress Importance of Ties at ASEM Summit
  3. EU2017EEVAT on Electronic Commerce: New Rules Adopted
  4. European Jewish CongressChair of EU Parliament Working Group on Antisemitism Condemns Wave of Attacks
  5. Counter BalanceA New Study Challenges the Infrastructure Mega Corridors Agenda
  6. Dialogue PlatformThe Gülen Community: Who to Believe - Politicians or Actions?" by Thomas Michel
  7. Plastics Recyclers Europe65% Plastics Recycling Rate Attainable by 2025 New Study Shows
  8. European Heart NetworkCommissioner Andriukaitis' Address to EHN on the Occasion of Its 25th Anniversary
  9. ACCACFOs Risk Losing Relevance If They Do Not Embrace Technology
  10. UNICEFMake the Digital World Safer for Children & Increase Access for the Most Disadvantaged
  11. European Jewish CongressWelcomes Recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and Calls on EU States to Follow Suit
  12. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Boost Innovation Cooperation Under Horizon 2020