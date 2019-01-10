Thursday

10th Jan 2019

  1. News
  2. Elections

God and Russia dominate Salvini trip to Poland

  • PiS party chief Jaroslaw Kaczynski is Poland's de facto leader (Photo: marcin ejsmont)

By

Orthodox values, antipathy to Muslim migrants, and opposition to EU institutions should form the backbone of a new Italian-Polish league in Europe, Italy's Matteo Salvini has said.

But Salvini's pro-Russian views could still block the formation of the new group.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • Russian relations divides Poland and Italy and may prevent them from building an alternative to the Franco-German axis that has dominated Europe for years (Photo: kremlin.ru)

"Because the Franco-German axis has dominated Europe for years, we want a new balance, a new energy ... Poland and Italy will be the heroes of this new European spring, this rebirth of real European values," the Italian deputy prime minister and interior minister said in Warsaw on Wednesday (9 January).

He positioned Italy and Poland as defenders of orthodox values against an EU which threatens traditional families by promoting LGBTI rights.

Poland had rightly said "Europe must return to its identity, to its Judeo-Christian roots - which is in rejected in Brussels in a crazy way, where family values are rejected," Salvini said.

The Italian politician invoked the late Polish pope, John Paul II, claiming the late cleric had also wanted a "Europe of values, identity, countries and nations, respect".

The new Italian-Polish league ought to focus on 10 shared points, Salvini added, listing seven of them as: "security, border defence, family values, support for agriculture, freedom of choice in judicial affairs, schools, or the environment".

He hammered home the point on keeping out Muslim migrants and on opposition to EU institutions, saying: "Countries must be able to defend their borders and citizens without outside [EU] interference."

He also said the EU "dream" had turned into a "nightmare ... of unemployment, uncertainty, and lack of security".

Salvini spoke after meeting Polish interior minister Joachim Brudzinski and laying flowers at a WWII memorial in Warsaw.

He tried to appeal to Polish interests as well as to right-wing feeling by mentioning judicial affairs, migrants, and agriculture.

Polish interests

Poland's ruling party, Law and Justice (PiS), is facing possible EU sanctions over its judicial reforms and its boycott of EU migrant quotas, in disputes that could see the EU cut future subsidies for Polish farmers.

Salvini also met Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki and PiS party chief Jaroslaw Kaczynski later the same day.

Morawiecki, for his part, lent Salvini support for Italy's plan to splurge on welfare over and above EU fiscal limits.

The two men spoke of the idea "that there's no place ... for discriminatory treatment of member states by EU institutions", Morawiecki's spokeswoman said, referring to Italy's gripe that it was being punished, while other over-spenders, such as France, got off the hook.

"I talk to my Italian friends and they are very upset about this treatment," Morawiecki told US broadcaster CNBC the same day.

He also complained about EU intransigence on judicial reforms, saying "we are ready for a wide and deep compromise [with the EU], and this has been rejected."

Salvini's meeting with Kaczynski, Poland's de facto leader, sounded less cozy, however.

The talks "opened the path to further contacts," Kaczynski's spokeswoman said, but "matters were [also] raised where there exists divergence in points of view between PiS and the League [Salvini's party]", she added.

The main sticking point, according to Polish sources cited by Polish daily Rzeczpospolita, was Russia.

Poland has a historic distrust of Russia and Kaczynski himself believes Russian leader Vladimir Putin assassinated his twin brother, the late Polish president Lech Kaczynski, in the Smolensk air disaster in 2010.

Putin fan

But Salvini is a self-avowed Putin fan who opposes EU sanctions on Russia, and whose lines on EU gay rights and Germany's EU "axis" come straight out of Russian propaganda manuals.

Salvini did not give a press conference after meeting Kaczynski.

He said while in Poland that he was against unjustified aggression, in a nod to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

But he once again attacked EU sanctions on Russia in what might have proved to be a political mistake.

"Instead of soothing and solving, [sanctions] create risk of escalation and prolongation of problems," Salvini said.

"Sanctions have not achieved any concrete result ... while [Russian] counter-sanctions are destroying the economies of EU countries. If we keep going down this road, it won't end well," he added, despite there being no evidence of the EU's economic "destruction".

Salvini's also aims to pull Austrian, Dutch, French, and Swedish parties into his new league in the hope of gaining some 140 MEPs in the new European Parliament after elections in May.

Brudzinski, the Polish interior minister, who invited Salvini to Warsaw, said on Wednesday that no matters what happens with the project, it was wrong to "position us [PiS] as extremely anti-European", because Poland wanted to "strengthen the EU and reform it from within".

But for Poland's pro-EU opposition party, the Civic Platform, Salvini's Polish visit was "something shocking".

"The meeting between Kaczynski and Salvini was something extraordinary. I believe they're talking about how to create a new EU variant, how to dismantle it [the EU], how to coordinate anti-European forces," Civic Platform chief Grzegorz Schetyna said.

Site Section

  1. Elections

Related stories

  1. Italy and Poland in talks on anti-EU league
  2. France 'shocked' by Poland's 'sick man' attack on Macron
  3. Italy dangles veto threat on EU's Russia sanctions
  4. Italian leaders get behind French yellow vest revolt
Italy and Poland in talks on anti-EU league

Poland and Italy's right-wing rulers are to cement their "special relations" in Warsaw, in what could make Salvini's anti-EU group a major force in the EP.

Interview

Cohn-Bendit: still fighting for Europe

"The EU will have one less problem when the British aren't in because they always had mixed feelings", says the Franco-German political veteran.

News in Brief

  1. Merkel in Athens as Macedonia deal threatens government
  2. May gets three days to land better Brexit deal
  3. French Yellow Vest leader ready to meet Italian Five-Star leader
  4. Danske Bank bosses sued in US over money-laundering
  5. Romanian leader files ECJ lawsuit against Commission
  6. Spanish far-right to secure conservative rule of Andalusia
  7. Sinn Fein raises prospect of Irish unification in Barnier talks
  8. Labour to table no-confidence motion if May loses Brexit vote

Opinion

'The kids aren't alt-right'

Steve Bannon's demolition derby is behind the curve of EU politics, writes Dutch liberal MEP Sophie in 't Veld.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General

Latest News

  1. God and Russia dominate Salvini trip to Poland
  2. Eight EU states take migrants stranded on NGO boats
  3. Iran blamed for four terror plots in EU
  4. Italian leaders get behind French yellow vest revolt
  5. Commission: stalemate on migrants off Malta due to swelling numbers
  6. Migration and May elections - time to get facts right
  7. Italy and Poland in talks on anti-EU league
  8. Apple moves Denmark from cows to clouds

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs
  2. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  3. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  5. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  6. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  8. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  10. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  12. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us