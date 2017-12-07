Ad
euobserver
Greenpeace is afraid that increased Mercosur meat exports to Europe would damage the Amazon rainforest (Photo: Neil Palmer (CIAT))

Draft EU-Mercosur trade treaty leaked

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The Dutch office of environmental pressure group Greenpeace published 171 pages of classified documents detailing progress towards a free trade agreement between the EU and four Latin American countries on Wednesday (6 December).

The group said that the European Commission and the EU's national governments have failed to uphold their promise of more transparency on trade deals.

"Backroom trade talks undermine democracy and public trust in politicians," the campaign group said

