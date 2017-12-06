Ad
Enlargement and neighbourhood commissioner Hahn met Macedonian PM Zaev (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU ushers Macedonia to come closer

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission has said it would restore full-throated support for Macedonia to start accession talks if it kept up reform.

Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn delivered the message after meeting Macedonian prime minister Zoran Zaev in Brussels on Wednesday (6 December).

Hahn said if Zaev delivered reforms, the Commission could "enter the next phase" and "issue an unconditional recommendation to start accession negotiations...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.



