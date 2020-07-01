Wednesday

1st Jul 2020

  1. News
  2. Energy

France shuts oldest reactor amid Macron climate pledges

By

France's oldest nuclear power plant was finally closed on Tuesday (30 June) - after four decades in operation and a long-standing campaign by anti-nuclear activists.

The process to remove the fuel used by the reactors of Fessenheim power plant, which was connected to the grid in 1977, should be completed by 2023 - although the plant is not expected to be fully dismantled before 2040.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Following the disaster of Fukushima in 2011, then French president Francois Hollande pledged to close Fessenheim power plant, after complaints about safety from both the German and Swiss governments.

However, his successor Emmanuel Macron only finally gave the green light to closure in 2017.

A group of nuclear supporters, meanwhile, demonstrated on Monday against the closure of Fessenheim at the headquarters of Greenpeace in Paris.

According to the French Nuclear Energy Society (SFEN), this shutdown will mean more fossil-fuel-based solutions and additional emissions of around 10 million tonnes of CO2 per year.

However, France also aims to reduce the emissions from its electricity supply by shutting down its last four coal-fired power plants by 2024, and investing in renewable energies.

Without Fessenheim, France will still have a total of 56 pressurised water reactors at 18 nuclear plants.

In 2012, Hollande committed to reducing France's reliance on nuclear to 50 percent - instead of 75 percent - of all electricity and Macron promised to respect this target when he was elected.

However, the energy and climate bill presented by Macron in May postponed Hollande's ambitious target until 2035.

Although the bill did set up carbon neutrality by 2050 as the main objective for domestic climate and energy action - aligning its national ambition with the European Green Deal.

Macron: €15bn and 146 new proposals

Meanwhile, Macron promised this week (29 June) to speed up France's transition to a greener economy responding to the proposals from the French citizens' convention on climate - a day after a "green wave" saw victories in municipal elections across the country for Les Vertes (the Greens).

"The challenge to our climate demands we do more," Macron told members of the climate convention in a meeting at the Elysée Palace.

The citizens' convention on climate is a French assembly experiment of Macron from last year, which gathers 150 random citizens to formulate ideas to reduce national greenhouse gas emissions.

Macron said he accepted all but three of the 149 recommendations proposed by the citizens' assembly.

Macron rejected the idea of imposing a four percent dividend tax on investments to help finance climate and energy policies as well as introducing a 110km/h speed limit on French roads.

First referendum in 15 years?

Yet, the president announced an extra €15bn to fight climate change over the next two years and said he was ready to call a referendum on revising the French constitution to include climate goals - if the parliament allows it.

Likewise, Macron also supported a referendum on making "ecocide" a crime - referring to any activity that causes serious environmental damage.

Last time French citizens were called to a referendum was in 2005 when they, like the Dutch, rejected a constitution for the European Union.

France's Green party, and its left-wing allies, made large gains in Lyon, Strasbourg, Bordeaux and Besancon during the second round of local elections on Sunday.

Site Section

  1. Energy

Related stories

  1. East vs West split in EU on higher Green Deal target
  2. EU 'failing' on climate and gender equality
  3. Covid-19 derails Germany's EU presidency climate focus
  4. Thunberg dubs new EU climate law 'a surrender'
  5. The 150 random French citizens advising Macron

Green Deal

East vs West split in EU on higher Green Deal target

Eight EU countries on Tuesday called on the European Commission to strengthen the Green Deal, while central and eastern Europe remain cautious - citing different starting positions and deepen inequalities.

EU 'failing' on climate and gender equality

A new report on the EU's progress on the United Nations' sustainable development goals reveals the bloc is struggling on both climate change and gender inequality.

Opinion

Covid-19 derails Germany's EU presidency climate focus

Action on climate change was long-slated as the priority for Germany's six-month presidency of the European Union which starts tomorrow. But as Europe struggles to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, is Germany really going to maintain momentum on climate?

Green Deal

Thunberg dubs new EU climate law 'a surrender'

"Nature doesn't bargain, and you cannot make deals with physics", activist Greta Thunberg, and a group of 30 youth environmentalists warned, after dubbing the unprecedented EU climate law 'a surrender' for ignoring a carbon budget.

Feature

The 150 random French citizens advising Macron

Some 150 randomly-picked men and women make up Emmanuel Macron's Citizens' Climate Convention. This week Macron invited them to the Élysée Palace and promised - nearly - all of their wishes would come true .

Analysis

Why is EU off track for 2020 energy efficiency target?

Most EU member states are likely to miss the 2020 target on energy efficiency, since they were not legally-binding targets. "Transformative" measures are needed to reduce energy consumption while boosting efficiency, experts say.

News in Brief

  1. EU bans Pakistan's national airline over cheating pilots
  2. Report sheds light on Yemen torture camps
  3. Thousands of job losses in Europe's aviation sector
  4. Iran to execute former Paris-based journalist
  5. Macron wants more European forces in Sahel
  6. Brussels airport expecting 15,000 travellers per day
  7. EU thanks Gabon for lifting anti-gay laws
  8. Michel 'deplores' China over Hong Kong, as EU mulls options

Planned German coal exit boosts case for Nord Stream 2

German commission recommends phasing out coal power over the next 19 years - which will provide additional arguments to build the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia, which both the European Commission and the US have reservations about.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  3. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  5. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers call for post-corona synergies between economic recovery and green transition

Latest News

  1. EU Parliament hits back at Czech PM in fund misuse row
  2. EU: accountability needed on Uighur 'forced sterilisations'
  3. France shuts oldest reactor amid Macron climate pledges
  4. The 150 random French citizens advising Macron
  5. Entering a new, more Putin-like, Russia
  6. Russia: 'Nothing will stop' Germany gas pipeline
  7. Rule-of-law row complicates budget talks
  8. Slovenia: tourism trickles back, infrastructure protests mount

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us