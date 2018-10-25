Thursday

25th Oct 2018

  1. News
  2. Climate & Environment

EU investment bank 'furious' at being duped by Volkswagen

  • Hoyer: "We were not the only one who had been cheated." (Photo: EIB)

By

President Werner Hoyer of the European Investment Bank (EIB) told reporters he was furious about being duped into giving a €400m loan to German carmaker Volkswagen.

"To be honest, I don't hide the fact that I was furious when I learned more and more about it," he said on Tuesday (22 October) at the EIB head office in Luxembourg.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Hoyer was disappointed with the German car manufacturer because its emissions-cheating software had hidden the fact its diesel cars actually released up to 40 more times of nitrogen oxides in real-world driving than in tests.

He refrained from going into the details of the case, given the ongoing investigations in Germany and by the EU's anti-fraud office, Olaf.

The EIB granted the loan in 2009 in a wider effort to cut CO2 emissions from cars.

Volkswagen, along with other car manufacturers, had contacted the EIB to secure loans to help finance research and development of diesel technologies.

Asked how the EIB was duped and whether its due diligence was up to standard, a senior EIB official said they had learned from their mistakes.

"We were presented at the time, not just by Volkswagen, also by other car manufacturers with what we considered world-leading diesel technologies with the major aim of reducing CO2 emissions," said the official.

The official did not respond to a follow-up question on which lessons were learned.

EIB says they had obtained reassurances that the cars put on the road were compliant with emission regulations and would meet CO2 standards, noting that the vehicles had been "type-approved" by all EU states.

The scandal erupted in 2015 in the US. It was later revealed that the Volkswagen Group had equipped some 8.5m cars in Europe with illegal software.

Two years later, and Hoyer maintained the EIB loan had not been misused by Volkswagen.

But he changed his tune after it emerged the loan had indeed been acquired through "fraud" and "deception", according to media reports of the Olaf probe.

EUobserver had then asked Olaf to release the report but it referred press queries back to the EIB, while the EIB referred them back to Olaf.

The European Parliament also asked the EIB to release the report.

The EIB declined.

Site Section

  1. Climate & Environment

Related stories

  1. MEPs want Volkswagen EU loan fraud report published
  2. EU investment bank confirms secrecy of VW fraud report
  3. EIB 'more sensitive' to fraud after Dieselgate
MEPs want Volkswagen EU loan fraud report published

The European Investment Bank has kept a report explaining how it was tricked into giving Volkswagen Group a €400m loan secret. MEPs want to make it public, plus a paper with recommendations on how to prevent future deceptions.

EIB 'more sensitive' to fraud after Dieselgate

The president of the European Investment Bank, Werner Hoyer, said the bank had high standards - but did not explain why an anti-fraud report on a loan to Volkswagen was being kept secret.

Feature

Arctic warming alert moves on from polar bear symbol

Environmentalists seek to tell bigger story of Arctic climate change, after studies show that the polar bear - the main symbol of the problem - does not risk extinction as previously feared.

News in Brief

  1. Nazi regime did not vanish thanks to EU, MEPs say
  2. Ukrainian film director wins 2018 Sakharov Prize
  3. EU rejects lower Austrian family benefits for EU workers
  4. European Parliament to shorten temporary border controls
  5. Danske Bank whistleblower to testify in EU parliament
  6. Chaos threatens air travellers if Britain leaves EU without deal
  7. France leaves Germany hanging on Saudi arms ban
  8. Germany issues Twitter travel warning on Turkey

Opinion

Crunch time to end overfishing in the EU

What happens when a difficult deadline hits? This is precisely what is being played out in EU fisheries as we approach the landmark legal commitment under the Common Fisheries Policy to end overfishing by 2020.

Opinion

No chance of meeting EU renewable goals if infrastructure neglected

Following the 2030 renewable target of 32 percent, chair of the European Parliament's environment committee Adina Valean argues in order to reach our climate and energy goals, we need both public and private investment over the next decade and beyond.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  3. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  4. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  5. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  6. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  7. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs.
  8. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  9. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  11. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  12. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us