Monday

14th Oct 2019

  1. News
  2. Climate & Environment

Investigation

EU proposes pesticide ban, but key documents still secret

  • Due to the absence of internal EU border control on goods - and due to import from non-EU-countries - fruit, vegetables, rice and spices containing chlorpyrifos is sold and consumed all over Europe (Photo: Marcos Garcia Rey)

By

Time is running out for chlorpyrifos, the pesticide designed to kill insects, and a cause of brain damage to human fetuses and newly-born children.

The EU Commission and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) have both publicly stated the present approval should not be renewed.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Yet a final decision scheduled for December cannot be taken for granted.

In August EFSA experts declared that no detectable residues of chlorpyrifos in food can be accepted.

Sometime in September the commission informed EU member states it will propose a total ban on chlorpyrifos and related substance chlorpyrifos-methyl at the end of the year.

This is shown in a notification (dated 13 September) to the Danish parliament from the Danish government. The note only refers to an undated draft from the commission. An official version is expected to be published later in the autumn.

At the same time relevant background documents are still kept secret.

The EFSA has reacted positively to a request for access to a report on chlorpyrifos filed by another EU member country Spain – itself a producer and a heavy user of the pesticide.

But there is a catch: the requested documents will not be released until 18 October shortly before it will be tabled to the standing committee on Plants, Animals, Food and Feed (PAFF).

The process is therefore difficult to follow from the outside.

Blocking minority?

There is a logic behind the secrecy: it is still an open question whether producing-countries and heavy-users of chlorpyrifos can form a blocking minority among the member states.

If so, they could overrule the commission's proposals for a total ban.

A disclosure of central arguments, could thus "jeopardize the ongoing peer-review process", EFSA's executive director, Berhard Url, has stated in at written reply.

Also, the still-secret document might shed light on why chlorpyrifos has been approved on an EU-level since 2005, although its hazardous effects was known and documented as early as 2000.

The use of chlorpyrifos is banned in eight member states but registered for use in 20.

Due to the absence of intra-EU border control on goods - and due to import from non-EU-countries - fruit, vegetables, rice and spices containing chlorpyrifos is sold and consumed all over Europe.

This was reported in June by EUobserver and others.

The investigation behind showed that food samples are regularly checked for accepted levels of residues by national authorities but only after the food has been distributed.

In many cases it has then already been sold and consumed.

Author bio

The investigation on chlorpyrifos is organised by Investigative Reporting Denmark and supported by Journalismfund.eu. Journalists from Knack in Belgium, Danwatch in Denmark, Le Monde in France, Dagbladet in Norway, Newsweek in Poland, Ostro in Slovenia, El Confidencial in Spain, Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting in US and Andrew Wesley from the UK contributed.

Site Section

  1. Climate & Environment

Related stories

  1. The most dangerous pesticide you've never heard of
  2. EU experts agree pesticide may damage unborn children
  3. New pesticides committee begins work on EU approvals

Investigation

The most dangerous pesticide you've never heard of

Scientists say there is no acceptable dose to avoid brain damage. Its use is banned in several European countries. Yet its residues are found in fruit baskets, on dinner plates, and in human urine samples from all over Europe.

EU experts agree pesticide may damage unborn children

There are no safe levels for exposure to the pesticides chlorpyrifos and chlorpyrifos-methyl, EU experts have said in a preliminary-finding into the pesticide - suggesting an EU-wide ban is a step closer.

New pesticides committee begins work on EU approvals

The new European Parliament committee will try to restore citizens' trust in the procedure after the glyphosate affair. Its 30 members have some experience on pesticide issues - but different positions.

Timmermans to end EU climate 'contradictions'

Fossil fuel subsidies should end and there is "no future in coal", the EU's would-be green commissioner, Frans Timmermans, has said in his pledge to make the EU carob neutral.

Estonian nominee's answers fails to convince all MEPs

Estonia's European commissioner-designate for the energy portfolio, Kadri Simson, did not manage to fully convince MEPs during her grilling. She avoided questions on concrete actions for the energy transition in Europe.

Greens commit to air quality 'super commissioner'

Following an investigation into the Dieselgate scandal, the European Parliament recommended a single commissioner should be responsible for both air quality and setting industrial standards. But only the Greens want to commit to carry out that advice.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture
  2. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  3. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  4. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  6. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  10. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  12. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank

Latest News

  1. Poland's right-wing ruler wins four more years
  2. EU powerless in new Syrian mayhem
  3. Hungarian opposition wins Budapest in blow to Orban
  4. New Dutch terror bill must not target aid workers
  5. EU proposes pesticide ban, but key documents still secret
  6. Brexit nail-biter and EU nominations This WEEK
  7. EU stands alone against US and Russia on Syria
  8. Commission takes Poland to court on eve of election

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us