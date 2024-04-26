Austrian bank's expansion plans in Russia shamed by MEPs

MEPs from across Europe have urged the Austrian government to “encourage” the country's top bank not to hire more staff in Russia.
"We deeply regret that Raiffeisen Bank International’s [RBI] statements and actions are fully contradictory," the 37 MEPs said in a letter to the Austrian chancellor and his foreign minister on Thursday (25 April).
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
