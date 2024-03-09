EU banks in Russia react to US sanctions threat

The US has threatened Austria's top bank with sanctions for doing business in Russia, following earlier briefings with German lenders.
The US Treasury warned Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) it risked "being cut off from the US financial system" if it was helping to fund Russia's military.
It read the riot act in a press release on Thursday (7 March).
Senior Treasury official Anna M...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
