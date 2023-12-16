Ad
Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer in Brussels on Friday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Austria bankers still blocking EU sanctions on Russia

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Austria is still "blackmailing" Ukraine using EU sanctions, the same way Hungary did — to protect a bank doing business in Russia.

When asked by press about Russia sanctions in Brussels on Friday (15 December), Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer said he "welcomed" the EU summit communiqué.

The EU "welcomes the adoption of the 12th package of sanctions" on Russia, the communiqué also said.

But the warm words gave a false impression, because Nehammer also imposed a last-minut...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

