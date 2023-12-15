EU summit unable to issue joint statement on Gaza war

EU leaders failed to issue a joint statement on the Israel/Gaza war at their summit in Brussels on Friday (15 December), despite shared views on what should happen after the conflict ends.
There was no statement due to disagreement on whether to call for a ceasefire, as shown also in a UN vote earlier this week.
"I'm supposed to represent a common position, but there is no common position," said EU foreign-affairs chief Josep Borr...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.