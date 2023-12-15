Orbán could lift Ukraine-aid veto, if his EU funds unfrozen

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban told the EU summit on Friday (15 December) that he would consider lifting his veto on providing further funds to Ukraine — if the remaining frozen EU funds linked to rule-of-law concerns are unblocked.
His remarks come after Budapest blocked all compromises on the €50bn aid package to Ukraine the previous night — obliging leaders to postpone the final decision until 2024.
"It is an extra...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
