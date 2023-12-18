Ad
The Brussels Bubble gear up for the Christmas holiday break this week (Photo: tunnelarmr)

Migration files and fiscal rules in focus This WEEK

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

After a bittersweet outcome from the final EU summit of the year, the Brussels Bubble will try this week to finalise new rules on fiscal rules and the pact on migration and asylum before the Christmas holiday break.

MEPs and representatives from EU member states will meet on Monday (18 December) to try to conclude inter-institutional negotiations on all five files on migration, after they failed to reach an agreement last week.

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

