EU seeks migrant deal with Egypt in January

The European Commission is hoping to reach a new agreement with Egypt in January as it steps up efforts to curtail irregular migration towards Europe.
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced the date in a letter ahead of the ongoing EU summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday (15 December), telling leaders they aim to adopt a joint-statement on "a strategic and comprehensive partnership" with Egypt.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
