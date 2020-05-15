Friday

15th May 2020

  1. News
  2. Climate & Environment

Romania blasted over animal export conditions

  • Some of the failings noted are bad transport planning, with animals "having to endure temperatures exceeding 35 degrees celsius" (Photo: Eurogroup for Animals)

By

Romania, EU's largest exporter of live farm animals to third-countries, gets singled out in the latest European Commission report for bad practices - following the drowning of more than 14,000 sheep last November, after a cargo vessel carrying local livestock to the Saudi port of Jeddah cap sized off the Black Sea coast.

The report identifies breaches of welfare regulation for animals transported by sea to countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Last November, more than 14,000 sheep drowned after a cargo vessel carrying local livestock to the Saudi port of Jeddah cap sized off the Black Sea coast (Photo: Animals International)

Some of the failings noted are bad transport planning with animals "having to endure temperatures exceeding 35 degrees celsius" and the lack of information on the condition of animals during transport and on arrival.

The report, collecting data from the main exit ports in Romania, Ireland, Spain, Croatia, France, Portugal and Slovenia where the vast majority of animals come from, talks about the lack of proper documentation with port veterinarians pressured into approving the transport, unfit sick and injured animals ship-loaded for the several days' journey at sea and faulty cargo ships unsuitable for carrying livestock.

According to an animal welfare organisation, 54 percent of all EU-approves vessels for the sea transport of livestock are of very high safety risk, licensed in black-listed countries.

The European Commission points to signs of improvement in Spain and Ireland before red-flagging Romania for failing to check transport conditions onboard cargo vessels.

This report comes just days after another audit from the European Commission showed that cargo ships registered in Romania and used for live exports are hazardous to animal welfare.

ANSVSA the Romania authority concerned with monitoring animal welfare during transport did not offer comment.

Last summer, Romania locked horns again with Brussels when the former EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Vytenis Andriukaitis, urged, to no avail, the Romanian agriculture minister to stop the export of 70,000 live sheep to the Persian Gulf.

The EU official said the extreme temperatures would make it impossible to guarantee that animals would not suffer in transit.

The row between Bucharest and Brussels comes as the EU wants stricter controls on live exports.

Romania has been doubling down on its exports of live sheep, as Australia, the world's top export is enforcing a ban on live trade to the Middle East during the summer months.

"Animals are crammed and cooked alive inside the cargo ships during the hot weather, with temperatures inside exceeding 60 degrees celsius. And it takes anywhere from one to three weeks for the livestock to reach destination", Animals International European Director, Gabriel Paun, told EUobserver.

An investigation carried out by Animals International into the exports of sheep and cattle that go from Romania to Jordan, Lebanon and the Gaza Strip showed animals dying from the high temperatures, unloaded violently off ships, squeezed in car trunks and slaughtered by unskilled butchers in the middle of the street.

The Romanian meat industry is split between those who believe live trade benefits the economy as they need to sell the animals in order to keep the business afloat and those who say that the animals should be kept and processed in the country.

Farmers lacking local meat processing facilities say that they are losing money having to ship their livestock overseas.

Despite live trade remaining unabated, some authorities agree that exporting processed and refrigerated meat would be more beneficial, bring economic advantages and higher returns.

Author bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

Site Section

  1. Climate & Environment

Related stories

  1. Study: EU spends 18-20% of budget on livestock farming
  2. Romania abused rights of EU's top prosecutor, court finds
  3. Romanians flood airports, despite virus restrictions
Romania abused rights of EU's top prosecutor, court finds

Romania violated the rights of its former anti-corruption chief Laura Codruta Kovesi when they fired hire. The judgement issued by the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg follows a long catalogue of high-level corruption in Romania.

EU alliance calls for green recovery plan

Some 180 European politicians, business leaders, MEPs and environmental activists have called for green recovery investment packages to develop "a new model of prosperity" after the pandemic ends.

Warning of agricultural 'digital arms race' in EU

Europe is on the verge of allowing centralisation and concentration of farming data at an unprecedented scale, with the absence of any regulation, NGO Friends of the Earth have warned.

News in Brief

  1. EU court shows UK still bound by European laws
  2. No corona-vaccine before 2021, EU agency says
  3. EU Council extends anti-cyberattacks scheme
  4. Half of Belgians prefer to stay in lockdown
  5. Russia: 'We never manipulate' coronavirus data
  6. Ireland gloomier than Germany on summer travel
  7. Luxembourg faces EU action on money-laundering failure
  8. Top EU court rules against Hungary on 'detentions'

What will Brexit mean for climate action in EU and UK?

The UK is leaving the EU after playing a key role in climate action - just as COP26 comes to Glasgow. With so many policy negotiations ahead, a split between London and Brussels post-Brexit could undermine the 2050 emissions-neutrality goal.

Timmermans: EU climate law will 'discipline' rogue states

The first EU-wide climate law will be a "disciplining" exercise to implement the Green Deal - although the Polish climate minister Michal Kurtyka warned the EU Commission about the social cost of delivering the green transition.

Latest News

  1. Poland appeals to EU 'food security' for more money
  2. EU's smallest institution warned on 'threats, blackmail'
  3. MEPs threaten budget veto in EU scrap on corona-money
  4. Commission suspends mask deliveries over defects
  5. Jourova: Ease emergency powers - especially Hungary
  6. Pandemic means EU needs to regionalise its Iran policy
  7. Romania blasted over animal export conditions
  8. How the EU thinks summer holidays can be done

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  2. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  3. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us