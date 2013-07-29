Ad
Ivanishvili at his summer residence in Ureki, on Georgia's Black Sea coast (Photo: EUobserver)

Interview

Georgia's PM lays out European 'dream'

by Andrew Rettman, UREKI,

Georgia's billionaire-Prime-Minister, Bidzina Ivanishvili, has a "dream" for his country's future. But opponents say he is a danger to democracy.

Ivanishvili spoke to EUobserver in a recent interview at his summer residence in Ureki, on the Black Sea coast.

He said he wants to transform Georgia into a "typically European" society and into a Dubai-type business hub between Europe and Asia.

"It's my dream. There is a possibility, if everything develops ideally. Of course, I ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

