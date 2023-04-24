Ad
Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (r) issued Russia warning (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU warned on Russian mercenaries amid Sudan exodus

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU diplomats and civilians are fleeing Sudan amid concern Russian mercenaries will exploit the Western vacuum.

French and Spanish military forces led the way in taking "more than 1,000" EU nationals out of Sudan over the weekend, including most of the EU embassy's 20 or so diplomats, EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell said on Monday (24 April).

Dutch, German, Italian, and Swedish planes have also been taking EU nationals from countries, such as Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Hu...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

