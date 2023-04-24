EU warned on Russian mercenaries amid Sudan exodus

EU diplomats and civilians are fleeing Sudan amid concern Russian mercenaries will exploit the Western vacuum.

French and Spanish military forces led the way in taking "more than 1,000" EU nationals out of Sudan over the weekend, including most of the EU embassy's 20 or so diplomats, EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell said on Monday (24 April).

Dutch, German, Italian, and Swedish planes have also been taking EU nationals from countries, such as Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Hu...