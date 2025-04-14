Ad
Russian president Vladimir Putin's (r) reception to honour the (few) heads of state who attended last year's 'Victory Day' celebration (Photo: Kremlin.ru)

EU stresses Putin's 'Palm Sunday massacre' in appeal to Trump

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has tried to use religion to prompt US president Donald Trump to turn against president Vladimir Putin, ahead of Russia's traditional 9 May parade in Moscow.

Several EU foreign ministers, meeting in Luxembourg on Monday (14 April), underlined the fact Russia's latest attack on Ukraine came on the Christian feast day of Palm Sunday to prompt US support ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

