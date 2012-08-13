Ad
Tymoshenko waving from a prison van during her trial last year (Photo: byut.org)

EU sends mixed signals on Tymoshenko exclusion

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A prominent MEP has said Ukraine's decision to exclude Yulia Tymoshenko from parliamentary elections means a priori they will be unfair. But the European Commission disagrees.

The Central Election Commission on 8 August declined to register Tymoshenko - a former PM and the leader of the main opposition party, United Opposition Batkivshchyna - for the poll on 28 October on grounds that she is serving a prison sentence for abuse of office.

It also declined to register Yuri Lutsenk...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

