EU sends mixed signals on Tymoshenko exclusion

A prominent MEP has said Ukraine's decision to exclude Yulia Tymoshenko from parliamentary elections means a priori they will be unfair. But the European Commission disagrees.

The Central Election Commission on 8 August declined to register Tymoshenko - a former PM and the leader of the main opposition party, United Opposition Batkivshchyna - for the poll on 28 October on grounds that she is serving a prison sentence for abuse of office.

It also declined to register Yuri Lutsenk...