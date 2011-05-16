Paper tariffs spark EU-China 'trade war'

China has said it will retaliate against a landmark EU decision to slap tariffs on fine-coated paper imports, heralding the start of a new 'trade war' between the two sides, say experts.
On Saturday (15 May) Chinese commerce spokesman Yao Jian said an EU decision to impose anti-subsidy and anti-dumping duties on the same product is against World Trade Organisation rules.
Yao said Beijing would move to protect the interest of local companies.
"The Chinese side is strongly ...
