Israel vs. Palestine: One-Nil?

Israel, last month, showed off the accuracy of its weapons by bombing a soccer stadium in Gaza, but civilian deaths and new settlements were diplomatic own goals.

At about 9AM local time on 17 November an Israeli F16 jet fired two missiles at a football field in Gaza City.

One of them hit a goalpost, leaving a 2-metre deep crater filled with sand and twisted metal.

The other one landed behind the opposite goal, just missing the goalposts, but creating another deep crater....