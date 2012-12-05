Israel vs. Palestine: One-Nil?

Israel, last month, showed off the accuracy of its weapons by bombing a soccer stadium in Gaza, but civilian deaths and new settlements were diplomatic own goals.
At about 9AM local time on 17 November an Israeli F16 jet fired two missiles at a football field in Gaza City.
One of them hit a goalpost, leaving a 2-metre deep crater filled with sand and twisted metal.
The other one landed behind the opposite goal, just missing the goalposts, but creating another deep crater....
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
