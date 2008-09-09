EU-Ukraine summit masks disappointment

EU and Ukraine leaders will celebrate a "great day" as they unveil plans for a new bilateral treaty in Paris on Tuesday (9 September), but behind the fanfare, Ukraine diplomats are disappointed at being denied an EU membership perspective.

The summit is to see French leader Nicolas Sarkozy and Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko agree to sign a future "Association Agreement," deepen trade and judicial cooperation and start talks "with a view in the long-term" for visa-free travel to t...