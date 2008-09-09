Ad
euobserver
Prais - the summit was moved from Evian at the last minute as Mr Sarkozy is late getting back from Moscow and Tbilisi (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU-Ukraine summit masks disappointment

EU & the World
by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

EU and Ukraine leaders will celebrate a "great day" as they unveil plans for a new bilateral treaty in Paris on Tuesday (9 September), but behind the fanfare, Ukraine diplomats are disappointed at being denied an EU membership perspective.

The summit is to see French leader Nicolas Sarkozy and Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko agree to sign a future "Association Agreement," deepen trade and judicial cooperation and start talks "with a view in the long-term" for visa-free travel to t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Prais - the summit was moved from Evian at the last minute as Mr Sarkozy is late getting back from Moscow and Tbilisi (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections