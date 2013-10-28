US struggling to contain Europe spying scandal

The US administration is struggling to cope with conflicting reports about the extent of President Barack Obama's knowledge about National Security Agency (NSA) spying on European leaders.

On Sunday (27 October), Germany's Bild am Sonntag quoted US intelligence sources saying Obama was briefed in 2010 by NSA chief Keith Alexander about Chancellor Angela Merkel's phone being tapped.

The NSA quickly denied the Bild report.

NSA chief Keith Alexander "did not discuss with Presi...