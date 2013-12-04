Ashton and Kerry to skip Ukraine meeting

The EU foreign service, some of the Union's big member states and the US are not sending top people to an OSCE meeting in Kiev on Thursday (5 December) and Friday.

A spokeswoman for the EU foreign service chief, Catherine Ashton, said her political director, Helga Schmid, will go in her place.

France and the UK are planning to send deputies.

The German and Polish foreign ministers said on Wednesday they would go after previously planning to stay away. Poland's Radek Sikors...