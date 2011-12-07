EU to spend billions more on Arab revolutions

The European Commission aims to plough an extra €6.2 billion into EU neighbouring countries over the coming years, with the bulk of new resources to go to Arab revolutionaries.
Neighbourhood commissioner Stefan Fuele and development commissioner Andris Pieblags unveiled the numbers at a briefing in the EU capital on Wednesday (7 December).
They said Brussels is to spend €61.8 billion in total on foreign policy in the 2014 to 2020 period. The figure includes €23.2 billion on thir...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
