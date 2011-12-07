Ad
euobserver
Happy shooting in Libya: Belarus and Ukraine are important, but the EU's main priority will be the south, the commission says (Photo: BRQ)

EU to spend billions more on Arab revolutions

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission aims to plough an extra €6.2 billion into EU neighbouring countries over the coming years, with the bulk of new resources to go to Arab revolutionaries.

Neighbourhood commissioner Stefan Fuele and development commissioner Andris Pieblags unveiled the numbers at a briefing in the EU capital on Wednesday (7 December).

They said Brussels is to spend €61.8 billion in total on foreign policy in the 2014 to 2020 period. The figure includes €23.2 billion on thir...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Brinksmanship on all sides ahead of EU-Ukraine summit
Kosovo violence threatens Serbia's EU bid
EU reacts to Arab spring with small-scale funding increase
Latest jailing puts Belarus oligarchs in EU crosshairs
Happy shooting in Libya: Belarus and Ukraine are important, but the EU's main priority will be the south, the commission says (Photo: BRQ)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections