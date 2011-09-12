Ad
The US reaction to terror showed that terrorists had realised one of their goals: undermining democracy. (Photo: wstera2)

The other answer to terrorism is more democracy

by Bruno Kaufmann,

When I boarded the plane in Stockholm to fly to Oslo recently, no one asked me to show my ID. This stunned me – all the more so when I noticed the Swedish Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Daniel boarding the same plane.

I was on my way back to Oslo six weeks after the 22 July attacks that made headlines around the world. A young man of Norwegian origin with a background in the political far right bombed the Oslo governmental blocks–leaving 8 people dead–and massacred 69 people at...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

